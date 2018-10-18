Woman accused of embezzling from employer

An employee at a storage unit company in Hobbs allegedly embezzled more than $4,400 from the company.

Shannon M. Cates, 43, of Hobbs, allegedly stole $4 to $700 from 21 different bank deposits she made for her employer over a period of four months.

According to a Hobbs police arrest report, Cates reported an auto burglary Aug. 2. She said she stopped at her house before making a bank deposit for over $2,000 for the company she worked for. Cates said she left her car windows down and the vehicle unlocked and while she was inside, someone stole the deposit bag from her front seat.

Police said a crime scene technician didn’t find any evidence to prove Cates’ story and Cates couldn’t provide any suspect or witness information. An officer reported Cates was shaking and visibly nervous while speaking with officers.

After Cates told her employer someone stole the deposit from her car, an auditor who worked for the company reviewed camera footage showing Cates didn’t have the deposit bag with her when she left the business the day she reported the robbery.

The auditor then discovered more money was missing from Cates’ deposits, and the money Cates deposited didn’t match the money customers paid. The auditor called police Aug. 8 and said Cates’ employer was investigating

Cates for a large amount of money that went missing while she was working there.

The auditor said Cates had been embezzling money from the company since June, and was giving written receipts rather than computer-generated receipts as the company required.

The Hobbs Police Department arrested Cates Monday and charged her with embezzlement of over $2,500, a third-degree felony.

“I’m gonna choose not to talk right now,” Cates reportedly told officers as they advised her of her rights.