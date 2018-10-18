Monument man charged with oilfield thefts

A Monument man was charged with stealing from an oil and gas company in Hobbs as well as a gas company based out of Artesia.

Tracey Westby, 30, was arrested Sunday and charged with larceny over $20,000, a second-degree felony, and receiving stolen property over $20,000, a second-degree felony, according to a Lea County Sheriff Department report.

On Aug. 8, a Hobbs oil and gas company reported a $1,000, 55-gallon barrel of paraffin, a chemical compound for production, was missing, as well as a $500, 55-gallon barrel of compressor oil.

According to law enforcement, a deputy followed 2.5 miles of tire tracks from the site with a trail of chemical compound left on the roadway to the 7900 block of Stone Road in Monument, where the stolen items were found.

Deputies also found a $27,000 utility trailer stolen from a gas company based out of Artesia. The trailer was set up as a well testing trailer that had a 7-foot-long oil production separator bolted to the bed. Officers determined the trailer had over $25,000 worth of equipment attached to it.

The report said Westby sold scraps to an iron and well company in Hobbs on a regular basis, and an employee confirmed he brought in stolen equipment.