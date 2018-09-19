HPD arrests man for 8th DWI

courts public defender cops handcuffs arrest

Hobbs Police Department on Sunday arrested a man on his eighth DWI, after he allegedly struck a vehicle in a parking lot.

Raymond Castillo Jr., 39, of Billings, Mont., was charged with aggravated DWI, a second-degree felony, after allegedly causing a crash in the parking lot of a restaurant at the 5100 block of North Loving-ton Highway.

Castillo reportedly struck the driver side of a vehicle, causing the car to lift off of the ground and land on a man’s foot. The man was standing on the passenger side of the car during the crash and medics transported him to Lea Regional Medical Center. The man’s foot was not broken, but severely swollen.

According to a criminal complaint, Castillo had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his speech and could barely stand up when questioned by officers. Castillo’s friend said prior to the crash him and Castillo had six to seven beers at a restaurant at the 1800 block of West Joe Harvey Boulevard.

Castillo allegedly refused to submit to chemical testing to determine his blood alcohol concentration at the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in Lovington.

“I already know I’m gonna fail,” he said.

A check of Castillo’s prior DWI history showed seven DWI charges starting from Aug. 23, 2000 up to 2009. Two of the charges were in Cuba, N.M., and the rest were in San Juan County.