Booze thief steals 15 bottles of brandy

A Hobbs man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing $300 worth of brandy from a local bar.

Tony G. Vasquez III, 23, was charged with commercial burglary, a fourth-degree felony, for allegedly stealing 15 bottles of top shelf brandy July 31 at a bar in the 200 block of North Marland Boulevard.

Vasquez was reportedly seen on surveillance video taking the hinges off an outdoor, walk-in refrigerator to steal the alcohol from the business.

An officer allegedly recognized Vasquez from a video posted to the Hobbs Police Department social media site and reported Vasquez was already incarcerated at Hobbs Detention Center for similar charges.A

The manager of the bar declined to comment on the burglary.