Phony cash spreads in Lea County

Counterfeit cash marked “for motion picture use only” is circulating, not only in customers’ pockets but maybe in the cash drawers of unknowing local businesses in Lea County.

In a law incident report Wednesday, the Hobbs Police Department issued counterfeit charges at the100 block of East Marland Boulevard and the 400 block of North Dal Paso Street.

According to a criminal complaint, at 2:15 a.m. Freddie Flores, 48, of Hobbs, tried to buy some items with a fake $50 bill at a convenience store at the 100 block of East Marland Boulevard. Flores told authorities he got the $50 bill Tuesday as change after he bought some items from a local grocery store with a $100 bill. He said he didn’t know the bill was counterfeit.

The bill was reportedly cut crooked, felt different than real money and obviously fake. Authorities arrested Flores and charged him with forgery, a fourth-degree felony.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office announced the public should carefully inspect cash as the counterfeit money in circulation can be easily mistaken for legitimate currency.