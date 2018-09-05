XTO energy recently donated $50,000 to NMJC for location equipment, program upgrades, and student scholarships. NMJC and XTO representatives include, from left, Dan Socolofsky, NMJC Director of Development; Steve Sauceda, NMJC Director of Workforce Training; Scotty Holloman, NMJC General Counsel/Executive Director Administrative Services; Dr. Kelvin Sharp, President of NMJC; Jeff McCool, NMJC Vice President of Training and Outreach; Jerrod T. Jones, XTO Energy Public and Government Affairs Manager; Courtney Puryear, former NMJC Director of Energy Technology; Kelly Tooker, NMJC Director of Oil and Gas Technology; and Courtney Wardlaw, XTO Public and Government Affairs Advisor.

XTO Energy donates $50,000

With oil prices on the rise and the industry booming, the need for a skilled and specialized workforce is greater than ever.

New Mexico Junior College has partnered with ExxonMobil subsidiary XTO Energy to prepare and train students as potential employees for the energy industry.

XTO donated $50,000 to NMJC for location equipment, program upgrades, and student scholarships. This donation will help NMJC to provide quality education and training to local and online students.

“XTO’s gift to New Mexico Junior College will give many students the opportunity to become professionals in the energy business,” said Dr. Kelvin Sharp, President of NMJC. “The training and education we’ll be able to provide for these in-demand jobs will help employers find the skilled workers they need.”

NMJC currently offers two programs that educate and train oil and gas technicians based on the industry’s requirements and safety standards. Students are able to complete their Associate of Applied Science in Energy Technology or receive certifications through NMJC’s Workforce Training. Both programs teach students real life scenarios and best practices with safety standards for the oil and gas industry.

“We are thrilled with this partnership with XTO,” said Jeff McCool, Vice-President for Training and Outreach. “Providing scholarships for students to be trained for this lucrative career helps us to continue our work to make a difference in the lives of our students.”

NMJC and XTO are excited to see the new oil and gas training ground upgrades that NMJC will purchase with this donation. “We are excited to partner with New Mexico Junior College in their work as they prepare the next generation who will live and work in the greater Permian Basin,” said Joe Cardenas, XTO’s Operations Manager over the Delaware Basin. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with NMJC as we train future leaders for work in the oil and gas industry.”

Steve Sauceda, Director of Workforce Training at NMJC said XTO has a true passion for helping communities prosper. “We appreciate XTO choosing to be a partner with us in our education and training initiatives. This generous gift allows us to continue to expand our training opportunities to the community and surrounding areas.”

For more information on the Energy Technology Programs at NMJC: Kelly Tooker – 575-492-4703.