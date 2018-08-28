Juvenile cited after crashing car into apartment

There was a different kind of traffic crash early Saturday morning on Bender Boulevard.

Hobbs police and EMS personnel responded to the area of Charlcia Boulevard and East Bender for an accident with injuries shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. A sedan had crashed into an apartment complex in the 1300 block of East Bender, which left the sedan more than halfway inside the building. The sedan just nearly missed hitting a utility pole. No serious injuries were reported Monday after the incident.

“There was one occupant in the vehicle,” said Hobbs Deputy Police Chief Brian Dunlap. “It was a 16-year-old kid whose statement was that he was up all night playing video games and took a friend home and was trying to get back to his apartment and fell asleep. Fell asleep and ran through the apartment.”

Dunlap said the sedan had reportedly been traveling southbound on Charlcia and going toward Bender before the crash. A woman inside the apartment wasn’t hit by the car, but was struck by some debris. He added that the woman needed stitches, but was treated and released. The juvenile was not injured.

“The kid was issued a careless driving ticket and a drivers must be licensed ticket. It actually falls under restricted driver’s license,” he said. “And then his mother was issued a ticket for allowing an unauthorized minor permission to drive.”

The gaping hole left in the side of the building was boarded up with plywood by Monday morning. Some cinderblocks were also displaced from the crash. It’s not the first such incident for that apartment complex, according to Dunlap. He said he saw one there several years ago, maybe close to 10 years.

“It has happened at that intersection before, for sure,” he said.

Kelly Farrell can be reached at courts@hobbsnews.com.