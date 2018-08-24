2 arrested in shooting, two injured

The Hobbs Police Department arrested two Hobbs men on felony charges after a late Tuesday night shooting that left a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. A stray bullet from the shooting entered a nearby apartment striking a baby’s mattress.

Jaquan Richardson, 21, is charged with aggravated battery and shooting at or from a motor vehicle, both third-degree felonies.

Denzel Burkley, 21, is charged with aggravated battery, a third-degree felony; shooting at or from an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault, all fourth-degree felonies.

Both were booked at the Hobbs City Jail.

Around 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, Hobbs police officers responded to the 1000 block of East Yeso for a shots fired call. The criminal complaint states officers were informed that 10 shots were reportedly heard and two men were shooting at each other, with one of them possibly shot. Someone reported to authorities that a gold vehicle driven by one of the men involved was leaving the scene westbound on Yeso Drive.

Upon arrival, Hobbs police located Richardson inside an apartment reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the right knee. Hobbs EMS personnel transported him to Lea Regional Medical Center for treatment and he was later released.

The complaint continued to state police learned the gold vehicle that allegedly left the scene was at Lea Regional Medical Center. Officers located a gold vehicle in the parking lot that had “multiple gunshot strikes.” Police also learned a woman, identified as De’Zirae Sanders, was shot in the back. Sanders reported being shot by Richardson during an altercation between him and Burkley, who is identified as her boyfriend. She said Burkley drove her to the hospital.

During the investigation, one of Richardson’s relatives told police that he was shot by Burkley. The relative said Burkley came to the apartment complex in a gold vehicle and was with Sanders.

“She said she was unsure if Jaquan shot back, but that she was certain that Burkley was firing a gun at Jaquan and his girlfriend … ,” the complaint states.

The complaint also states Hobbs police spoke with Richardson’s girlfriend at the scene and she reported to have been having “issues” with Sanders. She told police Sanders arrived with Burkley in the gold vehicle to the apartment complex to fight her. Afterward, the girlfriend said Burkley got out the vehicle, brandished a firearm and began shooting at Richardson.

“She told (police) that Jaquan pulled her to the ground as Burkley fired several rounds towards them,” the complaint states. “She said during the gunfire, Jaquan said ‘I’m hit!’ and directed her attention to his knee, at which time they drug him around the northwest corner of the building… .”

Richardson’s girlfriend initially told police that she didn’t see Richardson shooting, but also told police that he “threw” the firearm when asked where Richardson’s gun was.

“It should be noted, based on her statement of where they were standing during the gunfire, two different calibers of spent casings were located, verifying that at least two different guns were being fired in different directions,” a Hobbs detective wrote.

The girlfriend later confirmed she made a statement to a Hobbs police sergeant, but denied indicating that Richardson had a gun or fired a gun at anyone. Burkley requested an attorney present during his interview, while Richardson told police that an unknown vehicle with unknown occupants pulled up and began firing at him and he pulled family members to the ground to avoid them getting injured.

“He refused to comment any further or acknowledge that he knew the occupants of the vehicle,” the detective wrote. “He also denied having a firearm or firing back at any of the vehicle’s occupants.”

Hobbs Deputy Police Chief Brian Dunlap gave an update Wednesday regarding the investigation. No other arrests are expected.

“It’s still ongoing,” he said. “If anyone has information… But we didn’t receive a lot of cooperation from those involved.”

Dunlap said Richardson was treated, released and booked, while Sanders was transported via ambulance to Lubbock for treatment. He did not know if Sanders was released as of Wednesday afternoon, but said the last they knew she was stable. He also spoke about an incident discussed in a criminal complaint where a bullet entered an apartment at the complex. A woman had approached a Hobbs police sergeant at the scene about the bullet.

“She reported her seven month old grandson’s bedroom window had been struck by the gunfire,” the Hobbs detective wrote. “She directed (the police sergeant) into the apartment and showed him the bullet hole in the window. (Sgt.) told me the bullet lodged into the child’s mattress, where he was reportedly laying during the gunfire. The child was observed to be in good health and condition. He did not have any obvious injuries.”

Dunlap also confirmed the child wasn’t injured.

“Thank goodness,” he added.

Online court records show Burkley has 2017 felony convictions in Lovington District Court for aggravated assault, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. Records also reflect Richardson was charged with accessory to shooting at dwelling or occupied building in 2016. That charge was later dismissed.

Dunlap said they were released from the jail. A $20,000 unsecured bond was set for Burkley, while a $15,000 unsecured bond was set for Richardson.