Two Hobbs men killed in Eddy Co. accident

A third Hobbs man injured

Two Hobbs men were killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash outside of Carlsbad and a third Hobbsan was injured.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, New Mexico State Police personnel investigated a double fatal, single-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 31 at about mile post 19, east of Carlsbad, in Eddy County. Initial investigation by police shows a 1999 Dodge truck had been travelling south on State Road 31. The Dodge left the roadway, overcorrected and then rolled, according to police. The reason is still under investigation.

Two passengers, identified as Mario Pinion Medrano, 23, and Marcos Acosta, 25, of Hobbs, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. They were pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The truck’s driver, described as a 21-year-old Hobbs man, suffered injuries in the crash.

“Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and it appears none of the occupants were properly wearing their seat belts,” state police added Tuesday evening.

The injured driver’s name and medical condition were not released by state police. There were no other reported injuries or vehicles involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.