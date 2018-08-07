courts public defender cops handcuffs arrest

Female inmate break out from Clovis detention center

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say a female inmate overpowered a health-care worker and escaped from the Curry County Adult Detention Center in Clovis.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports 25-year-old Kaitlyn Martinez-Arington escaped Monday and remained at large as of early Tuesday.

It’s the third time in less than two months that an inmate has escaped.

Martinez-Arington had been at the jail since May on drug and failure-to-appear charges.

A statement from Sheriff Wesley Waller said Martinez-Arington was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, yellow pants and socks.

She is described as 5-foot-6 inches (1.68 meters) tall, weighing 137 pounds (62 kilograms) with brown hair.

Waller says she has a tattoo that reads “Fearless” on her left wrist, a heart on her left arm and a skull on her right arm.

