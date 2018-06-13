Call of gun fired leads to drug, firearm, child abuse charges

Hobbs police made four arrests Saturday morning on different charges, including drug possession, firearm possession and child abuse after officers responded to a south Hobbs residence following a report of a man firing a gun outside.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Hobbs police officers went to the 100 block of West Victoria Lane after someone reported a man wearing a jersey and entering the home. A woman, Yesenia Burciaga, answered the door and police saw the man, identified as Antoine Carroll, and a glass water bong inside. In the ensuing investigation, Hobbs police located two children and two others, Ray Romero and Juan Munoz, at the home, according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and three vehicles for illegal control substances, drug paraphernalia, firearms and other items. The complaint states items found inside the home included: suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, different calibers of gun ammunition, used syringes, torches, scales, brass knuckles, cellphones, bongs and a loaded rifle.

Burciaga, 30, of Hobbs, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, abandonment or abuse of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing 1 ounce or less of marijuana. The complaint states she was charged with child abandonment and abuse due to the children being in the vicinity of drugs and loaded firearms.

“It should also be known that the residence was littered in trash and feces,” it reads. “The two bedrooms which had all the children’s clothes and toys were completely littered in trash, old food and feces as well as dead mice and ants.”

Hobbs police contacted the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, which did an investigation of the home. Burciaga “voluntarily” gave custody of the children to family members, states the complaint.

Carroll, 39, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possessing 1 ounce or less of marijuana.

Munoz, 23, and Romero, 30, of Hobbs were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing 1 ounce or less of marijuana. Munoz was additionally charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.