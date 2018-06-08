Hobbs duo charged after $50,000 stolen trailer found

A Hobbs man and woman face a felony charge each after they were allegedly living in a $50,000 travel trailer that was reported stolen in west Texas.

Todd Dentler, 48, and Amber Powers, 36, were arrested Tuesday on a warrant for receiving stolen property (more than $20,000), a second-degree felony. They were booked at the Lea County Detention Center.

On April 26, Lea County Sheriff’s Office personnel investigated a travel trailer stolen from the Midland, Texas, area that was located in Hobbs. It was described as being a Bighorn fifth wheel trailer. According to the criminal complaint filed on May 16, authorities located a trailer matching the description at a North Cope RV park in Hobbs. A VIN number on the trailer hitch linked it to the one reported stolen in Texas, which was valued at $50,000 in the original police report.

Two vehicles were found parked outside the trailer with one of them registered to Powers, the complaint states.

The sheriff’s office later got a search warrant to seize the trailer. During the investigation, the complaint reveals that several cats and a .45 caliber firearm reported stolen through Taylor County, Texas, were located inside the trailer. The firearm was valued at $523. Authorities also found personal items and correspondence inside with Dentler and Powers’ name displayed.

The RV park owner told a sheriff’s investigator they were aware that Dentler and Powers resided in the trailer and Powers had moved the trailer into an RV space without permission or a rental agreement. The owner said they told Dentler and Powers to remove it from the park.