Election Update Statewide race results
U.S. Congress District 2 – Republican
Yvette Herrell 15,868 49.05%
Monty Newman 10,360 32.03%
Gavin Clarkson 4,011 12.40%
Clayburn Griffin 2,110 6.52%
U.S. Congress District 2 – Democrat
Xochitl Torres Small 25,220 72.61%
Madeline Hildebrandt 9,512 27.39%
Governor – Democrat
Michelle Lujan Grisham 116,311 66.39%
Jeff Apodaca38,779 22.14%
Joseph Cervantes 20,09211.47%
Lt. Governor – Democrat
Howie Morales 75,515 47.10%
Rick Miera 51,044 31.84%
Billy G. Garrett 33,761 21.06%
State Auditor – Democrat
Bill McCamley 60,186 37.44%
Brian S. Colon 100,572 62.56%
State Land Commission – Democrat
Stephanie Garcia Richard 65,336 39.48%
Garrett O. Veneklasen 61,584 37.33%
George K. Munoz 38,551 23.30%
Public Regulation Commission – Republian
Jefferson L. Byrd 11,972 54.11%
Jerry W. Partin 10,155 45.89%