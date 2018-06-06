Home State/Regional News Election Update Statewide race results
State/Regional News

Election Update Statewide race results

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on June 6, 2018
2 min read
0
812

Election Update Statewide race results

U.S. Congress District 2 – Republican

Yvette Herrell 15,868     49.05%

Monty Newman 10,360   32.03%

Gavin Clarkson  4,011    12.40%

Clayburn Griffin 2,110       6.52%

 

U.S. Congress District 2 – Democrat

Xochitl Torres Small   25,220 72.61%

Madeline Hildebrandt 9,512  27.39%

 

Governor – Democrat

Michelle Lujan Grisham 116,311  66.39%

Jeff Apodaca38,779  22.14%

Joseph Cervantes  20,09211.47%

 

Lt. Governor – Democrat

Howie Morales 75,515   47.10%

Rick Miera 51,044   31.84%

Billy G. Garrett  33,761   21.06%

 

State Auditor – Democrat

Bill McCamley  60,186  37.44%

Brian S. Colon  100,572   62.56%

 

State Land Commission – Democrat

Stephanie Garcia Richard   65,336   39.48%

Garrett O. Veneklasen    61,584   37.33%

George K. Munoz 38,551   23.30%

 

Public Regulation Commission – Republian

Jefferson L. Byrd   11,972   54.11%

Jerry W. Partin 10,155    45.89%

Burkett Shaw
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In State/Regional News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Alpine Silica Announces New Frac Sand Plants in Texas and Oklahoma

Alpine Silica Announces New Frac Sand Plants in Texas and Oklahoma KERMIT, Texas–(BU…