Alpine Silica Announces New Frac Sand Plants in Texas and Oklahoma

KERMIT, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jun 6, 2018–Alpine Silica, a domestic producer and supplier of premium frac sand, announced today two new projects in Van Horn, Texas and Fay, Oklahoma, further adding to their existing portfolio.

The firm currently owns and operates one plant in the Permian basin, with production capacity of approximately three million tons of high-quality frac sand per year.

Alpine Silica has secured nearly 51 million tons of reserves for the Oklahoma initiative and is estimating that the plant will produce over three million tons of premium frac sand per year. The project in Fay, Oklahoma is expected to break ground within the next 30 days with construction lasting six months by an affiliated construction group.

The firm also confirmed plans for a frac sand plant in Van Horn, Texas, which is estimated to produce approximately three million tons per year. Groundbreaking for this plant will take place in the coming months and a construction time of seven months is estimated.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our business and development of two new plants in this region of the U.S.,” said Ronald Jordan, General Manager of Alpine Silica. “This is an exciting time for our industry, and we are at the forefront of lowering costs and increasing production to benefit our partners at major oil and gas companies.”

The firm’s Kermit, Texas plant is achieving significant production improvements every month.

“We are very pleased with the progress we’ve made at our plant in Kermit,” said Jordan. “This project has been widely successful because of our unmatched products and customer service. We are confident that our expertise with this project will help lead to success for our new plants as well.”

Alpine Silica’s frac sand is used to enhance recovery rates of oil and natural gas from hydraulic fracturing wells in major U.S. shale basins.

About Alpine Silica

Alpine Silica is a leading domestic producer, and supplier of premium frac sand used to enhance recovery rates of oil and natural gas from hydraulic fracturing wells in major U.S. shale basins.

SOURCE: Alpine Silica