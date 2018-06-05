Home Local News Lea County Election update How Lea County voted
Local News

Lea County Election update How Lea County voted

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on June 5, 2018
2 min read
0
115
Monty Newman gives a concession speech to his supporters Tuesday night.

Lea County Election updates

How Lea County voted in contested races

Magistrate Div. 3
Jimmie Jones  926  84.57%
Chandler Brown  169  15.43%

Magistrate Div. 2
Willie Henry  173  53.07%
Mike Stone   153  46.93%

Lea County Sheriff
Jon Martinez    413   12.82%
Lorenzo Valesquez    461  12.82%
Corey Helton   2,721   75.69%

U.S. Congress
Gavin Clarkson  177   5.02%
Clayburn Griffin  165  4.68%
Yvette Harrell   889   25.21%
Monty Newman  2,296  65.10%

Xochitl Torres Small  476  55.80%
Mad Hildebrandt    377   44.20%

Governor
Jeff Apodaca  300   32.86%
Joseph Cervantes  145   15.88%
Michelle Lujan Grisham  468   51.26%

Lt. Governor
Billy Garrett  355  42.60%
Rick Miera  149  16.96%
Howie Morales  374  42.60%

State Auditor
Brian S. Colon  460  52.45%
Bill McCamley  417  47.55%

Commissioner of Public Lands
Stephanie Garcia Richard   365  40.69%
Garrett O Veneklasen  218  24.30%
George K. Munoz   314   35.01%

Burkett Shaw
