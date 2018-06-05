Lea County Election update How Lea County voted

Lea County Election updates
How Lea County voted in contested races
Magistrate Div. 3
Jimmie Jones 926 84.57%
Chandler Brown 169 15.43%
Magistrate Div. 2
Willie Henry 173 53.07%
Mike Stone 153 46.93%
Lea County Sheriff
Jon Martinez 413 12.82%
Lorenzo Valesquez 461 12.82%
Corey Helton 2,721 75.69%
U.S. Congress
Gavin Clarkson 177 5.02%
Clayburn Griffin 165 4.68%
Yvette Harrell 889 25.21%
Monty Newman 2,296 65.10%
Xochitl Torres Small 476 55.80%
Mad Hildebrandt 377 44.20%
Governor
Jeff Apodaca 300 32.86%
Joseph Cervantes 145 15.88%
Michelle Lujan Grisham 468 51.26%
Lt. Governor
Billy Garrett 355 42.60%
Rick Miera 149 16.96%
Howie Morales 374 42.60%
State Auditor
Brian S. Colon 460 52.45%
Bill McCamley 417 47.55%
Commissioner of Public Lands
Stephanie Garcia Richard 365 40.69%
Garrett O Veneklasen 218 24.30%
George K. Munoz 314 35.01%