Election results
PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
How LEA County voted in contested races in EARLY and ABSENTEE voting
Magistrate Div. 3
Jimmie Jones 281 82.65 percent
Chandler Brown 59 17.35 percent
Magistrate Div. 2
Willie Henry 58 55.77 percent
Mike Stone 46 44.23 percent
Lea County Sheriff
Corey Helton 976 76.25 percent
Jon Martinez 156 12.19 percent
Lorenzo Valesquez 148 11.56 percent
U.S. Congress
Republican
Monty Newman 697 70.62 percent
Yvette Harrell 349 22.26 percent
Gavin Clarkson 320 3.28 percent
Clayburn Griffin 120 3.84 percent
Democrat
Xochitl Torres Small 127 57.21 percent
Mad Hildebrandt 95 42.79 percent
State Land Commissioner
Stephanie Garcia Richard 83 35.17 percent
Garrett VeneKlasen 80 33.90 percent
George Munoz 73 30.93 percent
Governor
Michelle Lujan Grisham 147 61.00 percent
Jeff Apodaca 64 26.56 percent
Joseph Cervantes 30 12.45 percent
Lt. Governor
Howie Morales 102 44.35 percent
Rick Miera 50 21.74 percent
Billy Garrett 78 33.91 percent
State Auditor
Bill McCamley 119 50.85 percent
Brian S. Colon 115 49.15 percent