Del Norte pool opening to be delayed

Sorry Del Norte Pool fans, it’s going to be a little longer before you get to have some fun.

City of Hobbs Parks & Recreation Director Doug McDaniel announced the opening of Del Norte Pool will be delayed until Saturday, June 16. Opening Day at Del Norte Pool was scheduled for Saturday, May 26. Both Humble and Heizer Pools will still open as scheduled at noon on May 26.

“Delaying the opening of Del Norte Pool was not an easy decision or one that was taken lightly,” McDaniel said. “However, with the (Center of Recreational Excellence) and its three fabulous bodies of water (CORE splash, CORE swim, CORE therapy) only two miles away from Del Norte as the crow flies, there is a very viable option for those patrons who would normally use Del Norte Pool to use the CORE for this brief period, as an alternative.”

McDaniel stated the safety of all swimmers using any of the Hobbs pools is paramount.

“We put processes in place several months ago as a precautionary measure and these processes allow the lifeguards at any of our three seasonal pools to be interchangeable to work at the CORE,” he said. “City of Hobbs Lifeguards currently assigned to Del Norte will be temporarily assigned to the CORE. No positions are being cut and the CORE’s pools are actually open more hours per week than Del Norte so this may actually create opportunities for those who want the hours to earn additional money this summer.”

McDaniel also added that for individuals looking for a part-time job, the CORE is looking for additional lifeguards to fill those open positions and he encourages anyone who is interested to apply online at the City’s website or click on the link on the homepage of the CORE’s website, www.COREhobbs.com.

Opening Day for Del Norte is now planned for Saturday, June 16 at noon.