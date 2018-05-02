Lovington PD officer cleared in shooting

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has cleared a Lovington Police Department officer involved in an October 2017 shooting incident near the Panda Buffet restaurant.

On Oct. 19, 2017, around 3 a.m., LPD arrested Lovington resident Karlo Hernandez on burglary related charges before he allegedly ecscaped police custody and ran toward the Panda Buffet restaurant building located on Main Avenue. Afterward, Hernandez was taken back into custody after a “short foot pursuit” and an officer fired a shot during his apprehension.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting and Hernandez was arrested on multiple charges, including escape from custody of a peace officer, which are pending in court. New Mexico State Police agents investigated the shooting.

In late December 2017, NMSP public information officer Carl Christiansen identified the officer involved as Officer Shawn Glashauckas and stated he had returned to work. Glashauckas had been with Lovington police since Jan. 9, 2017, according to Christiansen. At that time, the investigation was “active” with evidence sent to a lab for forensic testing and Christiansen explained that, upon its return, the file would be forwarded to the DA’s office.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce released a signed letter, dated April 27, that is addressed to New Mexico State Police agent Edward Aranda and states the district attorney’s office has reviewed NMSP’s “thorough” investigation into the Oct. 19, 2017 shooting incident at Panda Buffet in Lovington.

“… we have determined that Officer Shawn Glashauckas acted appropriately and decline to bring any charges,” the letter states.

The October incident marked the first officer-involved shooting for Lovington police in more than two years.

Lovington Police Chief David Rodriguez commented Monday on the matter, stating the report was forwarded to state police for investigation and the department “cooperated with them” throughout the whole thing.

“Our officers are going to do what they need to do to protect themselves and the public, so it’s great to see that outcome on that letter,” he said.