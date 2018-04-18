Hobbsan charged after shots fired call, robbery

A Hobbs man faces robbery and other felony charges after he was allegedly involved in a robbery and shooting incident last week.

Emilio Tarango, 29, was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony; accessory to child abuse, a third-degree felony; accessory to shooting at or from a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.

Last Wednesday, on April 11, Hobbs police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sayers and Coleman streets. A man told police he saw two males leaving a North Coleman home and “looking suspicious,” according to the criminal complaint. The man said he followed them in his car and one of the males pulled out a gun and shot at his car, while he, his wife and two young children were inside.

“(Man) advised both subjects ran off east from Sayers,” the complaint states. “(He) advised one of the subjects was wearing a gray muscle shirt and the other was wearing a gray work shirt.”

A Hobbs police official located someone, identified as Tarango, who matched the description in the area of Cochran and Berry streets. Tarango allegedly ran from the official, but was chased to a Cochran street alley and arrested without incident.

Someone later called Hobbs police and reported seeing a man wearing a muscle shirt place a gun into a trashcan and then run away, while a Hobbs police officer chased him. The complaint reveals the gun was stolen out of Hobbs, while the person who first called authorities said video cameras outside his home showed two men knocking on a door, pulling out guns and pointing them at a North Coleman homeowner.

“(Homeowner) advised that two male subjects held him at gunpoint, stole his black cell phone and went through his house,” the complaint states. “(He) advised he believes the subjects were looking for someone.”

The robbery victim told police the men pulled out guns on him and told him to get on the ground. He said one suspect, in a gray muscle shirt, held a gun on him and later took his phone, while the other suspect went through his house. The complaint states Hobbs police interviewed Tarango at the police department. He reportedly gave his account of what took place, admitted to ditching the gun and denied knowing it was stolen.

Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall said Monday afternoon the other male suspect hasn’t been identified yet.

“That investigation is ongoing,” he added.