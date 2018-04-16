RA&J Office Works cuts ribbon

In the company of about 30 well wishers, Rosa Molina cut the ribbon Friday to her new business.

RA&J Office Works, located in the Michigan Plaza, 726 E. Michigan Dr., Suite 401, primarily deals with Department of Transportation regulations and tax services.

Representatives of the Hobbs Chamber of Commerce, the Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce, the African American Chamber of Commerce and the Hobbs Ambassadors welcomed the small business into the community.

Originally from Pearsall, Texas, Rosa said she’s been in Hobbs for 15 years, but only working in her current field the last three years after breaking out on her own to help others start their new companies.

“I was originally in the medical field and I went on my own three years ago,” she said. “It’s been doing real good. We open up companies. We also open up restaurants. We show them the procedure they need to do to start their business. We also do bookkeeping, payroll, business taxes and personal taxes.”

Working with her in the organization, her son, Armando, said the primary function is related to the oil and gas industry.

“It’s all DOT related. She can open up any company in the oilfield,” he said. “That’s her specialty — water trucks, sand trucks, anything.”

Rosa said she actually started by working alone in a small office three years ago.

“We’ve been so blessed. I just can’t believe myself that I’m here,” she said. “I started with a very, very small office and by myself. After six months, I had one secretary. Now I have five secretaries and 167 clients and still growing.”

The company also has four to six drivers for its several haul trucks.

“We have our own yard on the Eunice Highway,” Rosa said.

Armando clarified the client count includes many individuals using the company’s bookkeeping and tax services in addition to six or seven larger companies with more than 30 tankers on the road.

The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Rosa offered the exception, “During the tax season, January through April, we’re open seven days a week.”

“We’re here to serve the public,” Armando said. “Even if they need advice about opening up a company, we even give that free of charge.”