Election Tuesday as early voting has steady showing

That is the number of total ballots (early voting/absentee voting) issued as of 5 p.m. Friday.

“I’m OK with the number or ballots issued,” said City of Hobbs Clerk Jan Fletcher, “but I think that this many people have shown interest in the runoff process is important and I am glad for that.”

The City of Hobbs Municipal Runoff Election is scheduled for 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday. Four Voting Convenience Centers are established to make it easier for participation.

Fletcher said the clerk’s department went “over and above” in terms of advertising of the runoff election. This is the first time in the city’s history that such an election takes place. Due to a 2010 change to the city’s charter, a runoff election is called for when no candidate in any race receives at least 40 percent of the vote. In such an instance, the top two finishers will face of again.

“This is history in the making,” Fletcher said. “So I am encouraging everyone to vote. We have advertised through radio, newspaper and social media in an effort to get the word out about the runoff election. But unfortunately we still have people who walk into city hall and ask what kind of election is going on. So there are those people in our community who don’t know.”

The 481 issued ballots (422 early, 59 absentee) for the runoff election is 13 less (494 ballots) than those cast before the March 6 election. However in the March election there were 16 candidates encompassing five races, four of which were contested. For the runoff election there are two races with four candidates. They are incumbent Ben Harrison and challenger Shannon Carter-Arguello for municipal judge and challengers Dwayne Penick and Scot Youngblood for the District 5 Commission seat.

Fletcher is hoping that more than 10.87 percent of the total number of registered Hobbs voters participate in the election. Of the 16,790 registered voters for the March election, only 1,814 voted.

“We should be excited about voting in elections,” said Fletcher. “It’s the voter’s voice. They should let their vote count.”

The are four voting convenience centers throughout Hobbs for you to visit: The Hobbs Teen Center (620 W. Alto), City Hall north annex (200 E. Broadway), the Hobbs schools training center (2110 E. Sanger) and the Lea County Event Center (5101 Lovington Hwy.).

Voters must present a certified identification card before voting.