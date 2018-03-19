NMJC tuition increasing by $1 per credit hour

Members of the New Mexico Junior College board approved an increase in tuition beginning with this year’s first summer session.

The increase, $1 per credit hour for in-district and out-of-district residents of New Mexico and $5 per credit hour for out-of-state students, was approved without discussion or objection from the board.

What the change means in terms of dollars is that an in-district student taking 12 or more credit hours will pay $38 per credit hour, an out-of-district student will pay $57 per credit hour and an out-of-state student will pay $69 per credit hour.

The general usage fee, which includes a parking permit, will remain at $18 an hour for all credit hours.

NMJC Vice President for Finance Dan Hardin asked the board for input on a further tuition change to be considered at some time in the future.

“The administration would like to get the board’s input on a future change from no tuition charged on credit hours above 12 to no tuition charged for credit hours above 15,” Hardin wrote in a memo to the board. “This is not a proposal for FY (fiscal year) 19, but could possibly be brought before the board for FY 20.”

Hardin’s memorandum said research indicates that “approximately 1,200 hours in a fiscal year would fall into the 12-15 credit hour category. Projected income would be around $45,000.”

Hardin’s financial reports indicated the college is in good shape financially and that its income from oil production has remained reasonably stable even though the price of oil has fallen.

The board closed the open meeting to enter an executive session to consider “limited employment matter and to perform the annual review of the president’s contract.”

Board president Pat Chappelle said the board would take no action on items considered by the board at this meeting.

The next meeting of the board will be April 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the board room of Pannell Library.