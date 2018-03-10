N.M. woman accused of alleged jail smuggling attempt

NEWS-SUN STAFF REPORT

The Lea County Drug Task Force have charged a northern New Mexico woman after she allegedly tried to smuggle Suboxone strips into the Lea County Correctional Facility last fall.

Trisha Apodaca, 28, of Edgewood, N.M., east of Albuquerque, was arrested Monday and charged with distribution of controlled substance and bringing contraband into a prison, both third-degree felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. She was booked at the Hobbs City Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lea County Drug Task Force agent responded Sept. 1 to the 6900 block of West Millen where prison staff reported an alleged attempt to smuggle contraband into the facility. A woman, identified as Apodaca, had arrived at the prison to visit an inmate. She was “intercepted” and asked to step into an office where she was interviewed.

“During the interview, Trisha admitted to having a balloon concealed inside of her mouth which contained contraband,” the LCDTF agent wrote. “Trisha voluntarily removed a balloon, red in color, from her mouth and relinquished it to (an officer).”

The complaint states Apodaca told the agent she’d picked up the Suboxone from someone in Albuquerque and was advised to take it to the Hobbs prison. Apodaca also revealed having three more bundles of Suboxone and said she had more of it in her vehicle, as well as marijuana and methamphetamine pipes. In the investigation, 223 1/2 strips of Suboxone were recovered from Apodaca and her vehicle. The agent also found a glass pipe with white residue and a glass pipe with a burned leafy substance.

The estimated “prison value” of the recovered Suboxone is approximately $22,350.

New Mexico courts records reflect she’s scheduled for an April 5 hearing in Hobbs Magistrate Court. Magistrate Judge Craig La Bree is assigned to handle the case.