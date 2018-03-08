courts public defender cops handcuffs arrest

Former Clovis store worker from Hobbs faces 149 counts of embezzlement

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A 58-year-old former employee of a Clovis grocery store faces 149 misdemeanor and felony criminal counts accusing her of embezzling over $12,000 from the business over a two-year period, reportedly to help pay for medications for her father.

Rosa Davis of Hobbs was arrested Wednesday as a result of an investigation that started in December when an Albertson’s official reported that Davis processed refunds when no customer was at the counter.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that a search warrant affidavit says the Albertson’s official provided police with documents and said he had surveillance video.

The Albertson’s official told police that Davis told him she took the money “to help with her father’s medications.”

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Davis who could comment on the allegations.