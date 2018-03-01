Early voting closes Friday at 5 p.m.

Early voting in the Hobbs municipal election closes at 5 p.m. Friday, with other communities in Lea County shutting down the polls when the city/town halls close for the week, either today or Friday.

Hobbs voters wishing to cast ballots before Election Day must do so at the City Clerk’s Office in the Hobbs City Hall, 200 E. Broadway St., during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., today or Friday.

City Clerk Jan Fletcher said approximately 250 absentee and early voters had already cast their ballots by Tuesday. She said the total number of registered voters in Hobbs is about 16,750.

All other incorporated communities in the county also have municipal elections in progress. In each case, early voters cast their ballots in the city or town halls.

In Tatum, with only one contested race, one voter had voted early by Tuesday. Others have until 4 p.m. today to vote early since the town hall closes at that time and is closed on Fridays.

In Lovington, 38 early voters had cast their ballots by Tuesday. Voters may cast ballots at the city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday.

In Eunice, 42 residents have voted early or absentee, according to City Clerk Candy Brito. The city hall will be open until 5 p.m. today and Friday for additional early voting.

In Jal, City Clerk Jenny Edwards reported 20 early votes cast. That city hall also will be open for more early vote-casting both today and Friday.

Following the closure of early voting this week, municipal elections will be held in each city/town from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6.

Fletcher said voters are eligible to vote in Hobbs only if they are residents inside the city limits and are registered to vote in the city.

“We have a lot of willing people who want to vote, but they live outside the municipality. So, they’re not eligible voters,” she warned.

On the other hand, she strongly advises eligible voters to get involved.

“I hope the people get out and exercise their right and vote. It’s an important thing,” she said. She also emphasized the requirement for a photo ID whether voting early or on Election Day.