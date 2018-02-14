Lovington Police: Break-in suspect faces more charges

A Lovington man arrested after a break-in at a South First Street restaurant now faces more burglary charges related to two other September 2017 incidents, according to Lovington police.

On Sept. 18, Lovington police officers responded to an early morning alarm call at the Lazy 6, located in the 100 block of S. 1st St., and saw someone fleeing the building as they approached the scene.

Police detained Donald R. Putman, 31, after a foot pursuit and investigation revealed someone gained entry into the restaurant by a drive-through window. Putman was subsequently charged with commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools, both fourth-degree felonies.

Later, on Oct. 12, Lovington police also charged Putman with auto burglary, criminal damage to property and receiving stolen property related to two Oct. 8 incidents.

“In an investigation follow-up to last summer’s rash of auto burglaries, Lovington Police Department detectives have in the past week charged Donald R. Putman, 31, of Lovington, in two additional cases,” the police department announced Tuesday.

The department stated Putman was charged with burglary of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, in relation to a Sept. 22, 2017 incident. Putman was additionally charged with burglary of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; larceny and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors, from another incident on Sept. 30, 2017.

“Records indicate that with these two additional cases, Putman will have six pending criminal cases against him,” the department added.

New Mexico Court records reflect Putman is scheduled for a June 25 hearing at Fifth Judicial District Court in Loving-ton on the charges stemming from the Lazy 6 burglary. He’s also set for a May 14 hearing on the Oct. 8 charges.

Putnam is being held without bond at the Lea County Detention Center in Lovington, as of Tuesday.