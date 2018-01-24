3rd suspect arrested in Torres murder

Hobbs resident Eduardo Servin is behind bars after Hobbs police issued warrants for three suspects last week in the November shooting death of Daniel Torres.

Servin, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with accessory to commit murder, a first-degree felony. He turned himself into the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in Lovington, according to Lea County Undersheriff Tom Dunford.

Last Wednesday, Hobbs police also issued arrest warrants for Hobbs resident William “Billy” Martinez, 28, and Odessa resident Danielle Razo, 33, on charges of accessory to commit murder, a first-degree felony; and conspiracy to commit murder, a second-degree felony. Martinez was arrested Wednesday by Hobbs police in the 900 block of West Cap-rock, while Odessa police arrested Razo at her residence.

On Nov. 28, 2017, Hobbs police officers responded to an unknown problem at the 500 block of North Selman and located Torres, 45, deceased with an apparent gunshot wound inside his home. His body was sent to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator and the department treated his death as a homicide. During the investigation, Hobbs police stated its detectives learned Martinez, Servin and Razo were involved in Torres’ death.

“That continues to be active,” Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall said Monday about the investigation.

As earlier reported, a 12-page criminal complaint filed by Hobbs police details the investigation into Torres’ death, cellphone records of the suspects, surveillance footage and items found within the home, including a glass pipe, white crystalline substance, 9mm bullet casings, spent bullets, cellphones and a prepaid phone card with Martinez’s name written on it. The complaint states surveillance footage recorded by neighboring homes showed a red truck “circling the block multiple times” on Nov. 28, which was linked to Servin. Other footage reportedly showed Razo speaking with Torres, driving away from the home, three men arriving in a red truck, the sound of gunshots from the home and the men leaving.

“We are looking at other suspects,” McCall said last week.

Martinez and Servin are detained at LCDC and Razo is awaiting extradition to Lea County, but McCall did not know when that would take place.

New Mexico court records reflect Martinez is set for a Feb. 1 hearing in Hobbs Magistrate Court for the charges. No hearing information was listed for Razo or Servin as of Monday.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this case, please contact the department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

Kelly Farrell can be reached at courts@ hobbsnews.com .