Texas unemployment rate reaches 3.9 percent in December

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas; unemployment rate rose slightly in December to 3.9 percent, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.

Nationwide unemployment last month at 4.1 percent. The Texas jobless rate in November was 3.8 percent, according to the state labor agency.

Amarillo and Midland areas had the lowest unemployment in Texas during December at 2.5 percent. The Beaumont-Port Arthur and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission areas had the state’s highest jobless rates last month at 6.7 percent, officials said.

The Texas economy added 306,900 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs over the year, including 400 additional jobs in December, according to the commission. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.5 percent in December, marking 92 consecutive months of annual growth.

“The unemployment rate in Texas fell nearly a point over the year 2017, which is great news for workers in the Lone Star State,” said Commissioner Labor Julian Alvarez. “Positive economic growth means continued opportunities for the expanding labor force here in Texas.”

Industries adding jobs in December included leisure and hospitality, which added 6,800 jobs. Construction added 4,300 jobs, according to commission officials. Information, which added 3,600 jobs, includes traditional and software publishing, data processing and hosting, and telecommunications companies.