Shooting victim dies; murder charge filed

Hobbs resident Patrick Sanders is now charged with murder after the Hobbs man he allegedly wounded in a December shooting died Sunday at a Texas hospital from complications related to his injuries.

On Dec. 27, Hobbs police responded to a shots fired call at the 200 block of North Denson where two SUVs were allegedly exchanging gunfire. One SUV and two men, Julian Oliver, 43, and Alejandro Carmona, 22, of Hobbs, were located at Hobbs Fire Station One on East White. While responding, police received more calls about two vehicles shooting at each other near the 300 block of East White.

Officers found a passenger, identified as Carmona, suffering two gunshot wounds to his right side. Oliver was transported for police interviews, while Carmona was transported for medical treatment at Lea Regional Medical Center and later to Lubbock. Police later arrested Sanders, 36, on felony charges during the following investigation.

Hobbs police announced Monday that its detectives were notified Sunday that Carmona suffered “several medical complications” resulting from injuries suffered during the shooting and died.

“On January 7, 2018, at approximately 8:08 p.m. (Central Time) Carmona was pronounced deceased at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas,” the police department stated.

After the shooting, Hobbs police described Carmona’s condition to be stable.

“He had been at UMC since this occurrence,” Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall said Monday.

Hobbs police charged Sanders on Dec. 27 after locating him and the other SUV, which was allegedly involved in the shooting, on West Princess Jeanne. Sanders allegedly told police the other SUV followed him to Denson and they started shooting at each other, according to the criminal complaint. It also stated Sanders admitted to following the SUV and shooting at it.

Sanders is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was initially charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm, which was amended to murder, after Carmona died. First-degree murder carries a potential life sentence, which is 30 years in New Mexico.

He is being held at the Lea County Detention Center in Lovington on no bond, according to Hobbs police. New Mexico court records indicate Sanders had been scheduled to appear Jan. 11 in Hobbs Magistrate Court on the original charges.

The shooting investigation is “ongoing.”

McCall asked the public to contact the department at 575-397-9265 if they have any information about the incident. People may also call Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

