53 candidates file in Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Tatum
Below is a listing of candidates scheduled for the March 6 municipal election in Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal and Tatum.
Hobbs
Commissioner District 2 (northeastern Hobbs) — Cynthia Calderon (incumbent), Christopher R. Mills, John Paul Henderson.
Commissioner District 4 ( southern/southwestern Hobbs) — Joseph Calderon (incumbent), Kerry T. Manis.
Commissioner District 5 (northwestern Hobbs) — Dennis Barcuch, Scot A. Youngblood, Lance Wiseman, Oscar Gonzalez, Roy Dwayne Penick
Commissioner District 6 (western Hobbs) — Donald Ray Gerth (incumbent), Buddy G. Collins, Johnny R. Castillo
Municipal Judge — Ben Harrison (incumbent), Jeffrey Allan Lee, Shannon E. Carter-Arguello, Brian C. Belyeu, Kelly W. Wilson Jr.
Lovington
District 3 (west central Lovington) — Bernard Butcher (incumbent)
District 5 (southern Lovington) — Paul Campos (incumbent), Sandra Johnson
Municipal Judge — Barbara Campbell (incumbent), Jim Trujillo
Eunice
Mayor — Johnnie M. White (incumbent), Bill Hobbs
Four at-large city council positions — Gerardo S. Corral (incumbent), Terry W. Bettis (incumbent), Martin Rodriguez Jr. (incumbent), Nina D. Grado (incumbent), Johnny O. Gaskins
Municipal Judge — Carlton Glen Jenkins
Jal
Mayor — Pj Parker; Adam G. Montez; W. Stephen Aldridge; Micheal R. Pearce
Three at-large city council positions — (Top three vote-getters are elected) Valerie D. Salazar, Tommy Jack Thompson, Victor J. Cole, JoAn Chesser (incumbent), Jimmie L. Ellison (incumbent), Stacy T. Ward, Kendra D. Parker, Jania Pearce, Cheryl Lynn Chance, James Dewayne Jennings (incumbent), Lorenzo Chacon.
Municipal Judge — Dennis E. Allen (incumbent), Alan D. Speed.
Tatum
Mayor — Marilyn Burns (incumbent), Guy Payne
Two at-large town council positions — Four-year position: Paul Ramirez, Two-year position: Arnulfo Ramirez (incumbent)
Municipal Judge — John Burns (incumbent)