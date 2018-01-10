53 candidates file in Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Tatum

Below is a listing of candidates scheduled for the March 6 municipal election in Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal and Tatum.

Hobbs

Commissioner District 2 (northeastern Hobbs) — Cynthia Calderon (incumbent), Christopher R. Mills, John Paul Henderson.

Commissioner District 4 ( southern/southwestern Hobbs) — Joseph Calderon (incumbent), Kerry T. Manis.

Commissioner District 5 (northwestern Hobbs) — Dennis Barcuch, Scot A. Youngblood, Lance Wiseman, Oscar Gonzalez, Roy Dwayne Penick

Commissioner District 6 (western Hobbs) — Donald Ray Gerth (incumbent), Buddy G. Collins, Johnny R. Castillo

Municipal Judge — Ben Harrison (incumbent), Jeffrey Allan Lee, Shannon E. Carter-Arguello, Brian C. Belyeu, Kelly W. Wilson Jr.

Lovington

District 3 (west central Lovington) — Bernard Butcher (incumbent)

District 5 (southern Lovington) — Paul Campos (incumbent), Sandra Johnson

Municipal Judge — Barbara Campbell (incumbent), Jim Trujillo

Eunice

Mayor — Johnnie M. White (incumbent), Bill Hobbs

Four at-large city council positions — Gerardo S. Corral (incumbent), Terry W. Bettis (incumbent), Martin Rodriguez Jr. (incumbent), Nina D. Grado (incumbent), Johnny O. Gaskins

Municipal Judge — Carlton Glen Jenkins

Jal

Mayor — Pj Parker; Adam G. Montez; W. Stephen Aldridge; Micheal R. Pearce

Three at-large city council positions — (Top three vote-getters are elected) Valerie D. Salazar, Tommy Jack Thompson, Victor J. Cole, JoAn Chesser (incumbent), Jimmie L. Ellison (incumbent), Stacy T. Ward, Kendra D. Parker, Jania Pearce, Cheryl Lynn Chance, James Dewayne Jennings (incumbent), Lorenzo Chacon.

Municipal Judge — Dennis E. Allen (incumbent), Alan D. Speed.

Tatum

Mayor — Marilyn Burns (incumbent), Guy Payne

Two at-large town council positions — Four-year position: Paul Ramirez, Two-year position: Arnulfo Ramirez (incumbent)

Municipal Judge — John Burns (incumbent)