Candidate filing day is Tuesday

The City of Hobbs Clerk’s Office announced the filing date for candidates for the March municipal elections is Tuesday.

Election Day is March 6 and commissioners for the following city districts will be voted on.

• District 2 (northwestern Hobbs), currently held by Cynthia Calderon, to a two-year term.

• District 4 (southern/southwestern Hobbs), currently held by Joseph Calderon, to a four-year term.

• District 5 (northwestern Hobbs), currently held by Garry Buie, who is not seeking reelection, to a four-year term.

• District 6 (western Hobbs), currently held by Don Gerth, to a four-year term.

Also up for election is a four-year term for municipal judge, the seat is currently held by Ben Harrison, who is seeking reelection.

The commission seats for Districts 1 and 3 and the mayor’s seat will be up for election in March 2020.

Individuals who wish to run for an elective municipal office must file a Declaration of Candidacy at the city clerk’s office, in City Hall, 200 E. Broadway, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. At that time, the city clerk will accept the required documentation from individuals wishing to be certified as municipal candidates.

Candidate packets, City Charter, and additional election information are available upon request at the Hobbs City Clerk’s office any time during regularly scheduled hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and online at www.hobbsnm.org.

For more information and to verify the requirements to file for candidacy, contact Jan Fletcher or Mollie Maldonado at 575-397-9200.