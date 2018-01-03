Navarro is first baby of year at Lea Regional

Hobbsan Silvana Palomares poses with her daughters, Jocelyn and Yareslynn Navarro, at Lea Regional Medical Center Monday. Joceyln was born at 12:44 a.m. Monday, which made her the first Hobbs baby born in 2018.

Jocelyn Nayeli Navarro became the first 2018 baby born in Hobbs and she rested unaware of that fact, while surrounded by her excited sister, grandfather, mother and many other relatives.

The newborn’s mother, Hobbs resident Silvana Palomares, 23, didn’t expect she’d have a New Year’s Day baby, despite a Jan. 6 due date. She’d been thinking little Jocelyn would come sooner, maybe at Christmas time, but instead she arrived at 12:44 a.m. Monday making her the first delivery of 2018 at Lea Regional Medical Center. Many hours later, Jocelyn wore a white outfit and a large matching bow for her close-up, while her big sister, Yareslynn Navarro, 1, peered curiously at her new sibling. The baby weighed seven pounds, 0.1 ounces and 19 inches long.

“New baby. New year. So, it feels great,” summed up Silvana.

She said her birthing process for Jocelyn was “exciting” and praised the nursing staff at Lea Regional. Silvana explained she wasn’t scared, but rather anxious for her second child who she described as a calm baby. The holiday birth wasn’t a first for the family either. Silvana said her brother, now six, was born New Year’s Day 2012.

The new mother also shared her optimism for 2018. Her New Year’s resolution is simple after starting off 2018 with a bang.

“Just make it greater,” she said.

Silvana wasn’t the only one in high spirits at the hospital, but her father and Joceyln’s grandfather, Estanislao Palomares of Odessa, beamed as he kissed and posed for pictures with his two young granddaughters. He voiced desire for more grandchildren and another family member chimed in, “We’re just happy for her,” from the crowd in Silvana and Jocelyn’s hospital room.

“I just want to thank God for giving me a new granddaughter this year,” he said.

As the first baby of 2018, Joceyln and her family will take home a special gift basket provided by Lea Regional filled with a variety of baby products like blankets, a stuffed animal and slippers. She got the title, but there were definitely some following closely behind. A second baby was born a few hours later, said RN and house supervisor Pat Boiler, and there were a couple more deliveries possible on Monday.

“It’s always exciting to bring any new life into the world here at the hospital,” she said. “But there’s something special about the first delivery every year.”