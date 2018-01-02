Eagles make all-tournament teams

In addition to winning its first-ever girls championship in the Hobbs Holiday Tournament, the Hobbs Lady Eagles netted some individual hardware.

Amaya Lewis, Amiah Smith, Kiara Knight, and Ayanna Smith all were named to the inaugural 10-person all-tournament team.

“All four of them are outstanding players,” said Lady Eagles head coach Joey Carpenter. “Amaya Lewis, as you know, she does it all on offense and the defensive end. … Amiah Smith, she is so heady and understands what she wants to do and how to do it. … Kiara, she can get the 3s going. She is very good at shooting the 3s and she is always rebounding extremely well. … Ayanna (Smith), I am just so glad to have her back. She is a double-double kid, a lot of rebounds and a lot of 10 point or more games.”

Rounding out the all-tournament girls team is Tiontai Wood and Evette Lansing from Shiprock. Lovington’s Hayley Marquez, Hirschi’s Patience Murphy, Aztec’s Sierra Sanders and Canutillo’s Alyssa Bonilla were also honored.

The Pursing Victory With Honor Team Sportsmanship Award went to Shiprock while Hirschi’s Kru’Tawne Buckner won the Sam Stratton Coach of Character Award.

On the boys’ side, Hobbs Eagles players Clay Strasner and Alec Finney were named

“It is well deserved, well deserved,” Hobbs coach Mike Smith said. “Alec played a great tournament. I thought Clay was the best player in the tournament and I though Rae (Tarin) should have got consideration in the tournament too. I thought he did a great job.”

Strasner finished with 82 tournament points placing him fifth most all time in a single tournament.

“I thought he played a heck of a game,” Smith said. “I though he was the best player in the tournament.”

Mike Mounho and Kameron Valencia were Eldorado’s honorees while Cleveland’s Aamer Muhammad and Nakqi Smith were named. Hirschi also had two honored in Rashad Green and Javen Banks. Kirtland Central’s Bryson Dowdy was the Bronco’s lone representative while Julian Paredes made it for Canutillo.

Hirschi head coach Donald Hedge won the Sam Stratton Coach of Character Award while the Canutillo team won the Pursing Victory With Honor Team Sportsmanship Award.

Smith thought the tournament was a huge success, for not only the boys and the girls teams, but for everyone involved.

“I thought it was great,” Smith said. “I thought the girls did a good job. I thought everybody participated and had great community help. I thought it was a great tournament for everybody.”