Records: Clovis man facing 10th DWI

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — An eastern New Mexico man is facing jail time after authorities say he was arrested on his 10th drunken driving charge.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Randall Pruit was arrested Sunday around Clovis and is being held without bond.

Record show Pruit was charged with speeding, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

Sunday’s arrest marked Pruit’s 10th DWI charge, following a years-long gap broken Oct. 21, when he was pulled over for erratic driving and charged with aggravated DWI

Pruit in 2013 helped to start a halfway house called God Loves Underdogs for recently incarcerated men.

It was not known if Pruit had an attorney.

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com