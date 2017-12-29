The Hobbs Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that occurred at 2 am Friday morning at 113 South Shipp in Hobbs. No one was at home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is pending upon a investigation.
Home Local News Video: Shipp Street Fire
-
Hobbs Jaycees Christmas Parade<iframe src=”https://albumizr.com/a/CkbS” scrolling=”no” frameb…
-
Video: Will Rogers Elementary American Education Week.Will Rogers Elementary fifth-grade students perform for American Education Week. …
-
VIDEO: Stone Elementary National Education WeekStone Elementary students entertains a large audience with a variety of songs Monday morni…
Load More Related Articles
-
CASA of Lea County names Volunteer of the YearCASA of Lea County names Volunteer of the Year Rhonda Phillips, a resident of Lovington, w…
-
CORE admission proposed at $7 per dayThe first proposed hours of operation and admission fees for the Center of Recreati…
-
Bell ringers start young in EuniceEUNICE — Fifth-graders can make a loud noise with their joyful singing and jingling of bel…
Load More In Local News
Comments are closed.
Check Also
CORE admission proposed at $7 per day
The first proposed hours of operation and admission fees for the Center of Recreati…