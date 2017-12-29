Home Local News Video: Shipp Street Fire
By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on December 29, 2017
The Hobbs Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that occurred at 2 am Friday morning at 113 South Shipp in Hobbs. No one was at home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is pending upon a investigation.

