HPD arrests Hobbs man in vehicle shooting

On Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at approximately 2:02 P.M. Hobbs Police Officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Denson in reference to two vehicles shooting at one another.

While Officers were responding to that location additional calls of two vehicles shooting at one another were received near the 300 block of East White. Officers located a black SUV with multiple bullet strikes and the passenger suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was identified as Alejandro Carmona a 22 year old Hobbs resident.

The driver was identified as 43 year old Julian Oliver, a Hobbs resident.

Alejandro was transported to Lea Regional Medical Center where he was stabilized and transported to UMC in Lubbock. At the time of this release Alejandro is listed in stable condition.