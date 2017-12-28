HPD arrests Hobbs man in vehicle shooting
On Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at approximately 2:02 P.M. Hobbs Police Officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Denson in reference to two vehicles shooting at one another.
While Officers were responding to that location additional calls of two vehicles shooting at one another were received near the 300 block of East White. Officers located a black SUV with multiple bullet strikes and the passenger suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was identified as Alejandro Carmona a 22 year old Hobbs resident.
The driver was identified as 43 year old Julian Oliver, a Hobbs resident.
Alejandro was transported to Lea Regional Medical Center where he was stabilized and transported to UMC in Lubbock. At the time of this release Alejandro is listed in stable condition.
Officers were given a description of the other vehicle involved in the incident and located it in the 1600 block of West Princess Jeanne. The driver, Patrick Sanders, a 36 year old Hobbs resident was detained and taken to the Hobbs Police Department for questioning.
Two firearms were located subsequent to this investigation. Sanders was charged with Shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm (2nd Degree Felony), Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (4th Degree Felony), and Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4th Degree Felony). He is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail.
This investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.