HPD responds to man being shot

On the evening of December 26th, 2017 around 10:07 p.m., Hobbs Police Officers responded to shots fired in the area of the Hobbs Apartments at 2001 E. Clinton. Officers located Jaime Lugo, 18, of Hobbs, NM, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot injury.

Lugo could not identify who shot him. Hobbs Fire Department EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported Lugo to Lea Regional Medical Center. He was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock and is in stable condition.

The initial investigation indicated Lugo was traveling in a vehicle on the east side of the Hobbs Apartments, located in the 2000 block of East Clinton, when his vehicle was struck by gunfire. At this time it appears Lugo and his vehicle were struck as he drove through the area, and he had no connection to the gunmen.

Officers received information that the suspect vehicle was possibly a black Nissan Altima. Officers located the vehicle fleeing the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Seminole Highway and Navajo.

The vehicle fled from officers and the occupants of the suspect vehicle threw a firearm out of the vehicle as they fled.

The firearm was recovered. The vehicle continued to flee and was last seen in the area of West Cochiti and North Grimes.

The vehicle was later located around 1:35 a.m. at the Hobbs Apartments and was unoccupied.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of people involved in this incident are urged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.