HPD: Man drove intoxicated with four children

A Hobbs driver was arrested Wednesday night on an intoxicated driving charge after Hobbs police responded to a domestic call. He’s accused of driving intoxicated with four children as passengers.

Ricardo Chavarria, 29, was charged with four counts of abandonment or abuse of a child, a third-degree felony; and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a misdemeanor. He was booked at the Hobbs City Jail.

Hobbs police responded to a “physical domestic in progress” around 6:49 p.m. Wednesday at a North Turner grocery store when the couple reportedly left the store in a red truck that was seen driving towards North Lovington Highway. Someone told emergency dispatch that a male was hitting a female passenger, according to the criminal complaint.

The truck was “already stopped” on the shoulder of North Lovington Highway when police contacted the people inside, including the driver who was identified as Chavarria. A woman and four children with ages spanning one through eight were passengers. The woman said they were arguing, but denied being struck and didn’t have injuries, while Chavarria denied arguing or fighting with the woman.

“While speaking to Ricardo, an odor of alcohol was coming from his breath. Ricardo had slurred speech and blood shot watery eyes,” the officer wrote.

Chavarria allegedly told police he drank two beers 45 minutes earlier and took field sobriety tests. He was arrested on DWI afterwards and took breath tests at the city jail that had 0.10 results. The officer also reports Chavarria said he drank four to five beers about an hour before leaving home.