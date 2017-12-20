Hobbsan accused of hitting cop with a rock

A Sunday night shots fired call led to one Hobbs man’s arrest after he allegedly threatened to shoot one officer and struck another officer on the head using a rock.

Jimmy Hogan, 25, of Hobbs, was charged with aggravated battery upon peace officer and aggravated assault on peace officer, both fourth-degree felonies; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. He was booked at the Hobbs City Jail.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Hobbs police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Midwest after a shots fired call. A man reported a family member, identified as Hogan, had been in an altercation and he thought someone shot at the family member. The criminal complaint states police found Hogan walking on McKinley Street towards Midwest Street. He allegedly was “fidgeting and digging into his pants,” leading to an officer make commands for him to stop.

“(Police officer) advised Jimmy stated ‘I’m getting a gun; I’m getting a gun to shoot you,’” a Hobbs detective wrote. “(Officer) was in fear for his safety and pulled his service pistol from the holster and pointed it directly at Jimmy.”

The complaint states Hogan made another threat, “took off running” and came across another officer who reported drawing his duty weapon after seeing Hogan reach for something in his waistband. The officer alleged Hogan ran towards him and wrapped his arm around him before he could holster the weapon and they started fighting. During the fight, Hogan hit the officer’s arm causing the gun to go off.

“(Officer) advised that Jimmy hit him in the head with the rock,” the complaint states.

More police officers arrived and took Hogan into custody, while the struck officer was taken to Lea Regional Medical Center due to a cut on his head.

Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall said Monday the officer is in “good shape” regarding his injury status.

New Mexico court records reflect Hogan has a misdemeanor charge of battery against a household member pending in Hobbs Magistrate Court from September. He’s set for a Jan. 18 hearing on that charge.