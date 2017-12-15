Lovington residents killed in vehicle crash

Thursday afternoon around 3:36 p.m. a New Mexico State Police officer on routine patrol happened on a severe crash on the Lovington Highway near mile post 64.

Indicators at the scene showed that a 2017 Ford F250 truck traveling south veered onto the shoulder side-swiping a 2002 Chrysler, and subsequently hitting a 1990 Ford Truck parked in front of it. It appears that individuals on the shoulder were attempting to attach a tow strap to the Chrysler vehicle.

Mr. Leopoldo Solorzano, 79, and Efrain Parra Solorzano, 40, both of Lovington sustained fatal injuries from the crash, and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The driver of the Ford F250, Mr. Dalton Yarbrough, 24 of Hobbs, was uninjured in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation with no further information available.