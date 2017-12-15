Lovington has new disc golf course

LOVINGTON — Lea County residents have a new place to try their hand at disc golf on what’s been described as a “tough” course with 36 baskets.

Chaparral Park features 36 chain baskets and several signs in its new disc golf course that recently opened for public use during park hours. The City of Lovington plans to hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the course on Dec. 31, but people can check it out now, if they haven’t already. Disc golf is a game that’s played similarly to the regular sport, but instead of using golf clubs to strike golf balls, players toss flying discs into baskets. Be sure to take extra discs to the course, though, as some of them may end up at the bottom of Chaparral Lake if your aim is off.

The city’s planning and zoning coordinator, Crystal Ball, coordinated the project and volunteer work. She told commissioners during a regular meeting last month that 86 players registered to play in a November disc golf tournament held at the course.

“Everybody who played it, loved it,” Ball said. “They did say ‘we’re losing some discs,’ but that is a water hazard… Everybody really enjoyed the course. We got a lot of great input from it. They really enjoyed it.”

The disc golf course, which had $14,000 in budgeted funds, also received sponsors from businesses and others who assisted with a project that was largely volunteer driven. Lovington City Manager James Williams explained Monday that local disc golfers in Lovington and Lea County approached the city in the past about wanting to update Chaparral Park’s disc golf course. Before the update, he said Chaparral Park had a nine hole course with some damaged baskets and it also needed a new layout.

City staff had meetings with volunteers and they came up with a plan for the project. They also found a designer to make it an official Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) course, so it could have sanctioned tournaments, according to Williams. PDGA’s official website lists Lovington’s disc golf course and gives details, directions and a map for it.

“We did budget funds for the plan and also for construction of the course,” he said. “In addition to that, we had Holly Frontier provide funding for all of the baskets that were installed out there. I believe they purchased 36 baskets for us,” Williams said. “So, Holly Frontier really helped us out in making this project happen by providing those baskets for the city.”

Other than Holly Frontier, Williams also mentioned other businesses like Higginbotham Bartlett, which donated some of the construction supplies; R&M Sign Design, which assembled tee box signs at the course and volunteered “a lot of time” to finish them; and HBD Services, a safety company, that sponsored a tee box.

“All of the concrete pads. The construction of the three structures that we have, that are part of the course out there, as well as the installation of the baskets, that’s all been done by volunteers,” Williams said. “It’s been a great partnership because the players actually put that course in. They know every inch of that course because they actually installed that course for us.”

Lovington Mayor Paul Campos later added he thought it was great idea for the city park, noting it took a “lot of volunteers and some hard work.”

“I think it’s going to be a great addition to the quality of life for our citizens in Lovington,” he said. “I have been by there, but I haven’t got a chance to actually play a game yet. I’m a fan of disc golf, as a matter of fact, I’ve played it before. So, I’m excited to get the opportunity to get out there and enjoy a few rounds, but I think the baskets look great. I think the layout is great. From what I understand, it’s kind of a tough, competitive layout, so I’m looking forward to that as well.”