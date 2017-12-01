Family ‘devastated’ from shooting death of Hobbsan

The family of Daniel Torres remember him as a person who loved life and could make anybody laugh.

“My brother was a beautiful person he was wonderful. There was never a dull moment when he was around,” said Mary Garcia, Daniel’s sister. “He was full of life. It’s sad that it was taken from him.”

Daniel, 45, was found around 6:40 p.m. after HPD officers responded to an unknown problem at a residence located at the 500 block of N. Selman. Torres was found by HPD officers suffering from a gunshot wound. Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Daniel graduated from Hobbs High School and worked for JIF Electric, Inc. as an electrician, and was the father of 10 children, according to Mary.

“He loved his kids and he loved his family,” Mary said. “There’s a little bit of him in every one of them. He left all his kids, his mom, his siblings and nieces and nephews and he’s loved by all of us. “

Daniel’s nephews said they will miss their uncle’s sense of humor and the love he showed to all of his family and friends.

“I have nothing else to say besides my tio (uncle) being a beautiful person,” Syan Salazar, Daniel’s uncle, said. “No matter where we were my uncle showed love all the time and never had a problem making me smile and laugh. My tio will be missed. We love you Daniel, your little white boy will miss you.”

Edwin Salazar, also Daniel’s nephew, said his uncle could always put a smile on his face.

“I can’t remember ever being around Daniel and not laughing,” Edwin said. “Even when laughing was hard to do Daniel could bring it out of you. Daniel is an uncle I will miss.”

Mary said she is shocked and devastated that her brother was shot to death.

“It’s horrible and it’s devastating,” she said. “It’s something that should have never happened. Somebody out there is a very heartless person who needs to be caught. I’m going to miss him very much. He was full of life since he was little. He loved life.”

HPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives at 575-397-9265, Lea County Crimestoppers at 575-393-8005 or send a private message at www.face-book.com/HobbsPoliceDepartment.