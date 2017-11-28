Home State/Regional News Court gives Congressman Steve Pearce access to campaign cash
State/Regional News

Court gives Congressman Steve Pearce access to campaign cash

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on November 28, 2017
3 min read
0
121

Court gives Congressman Steve Pearce access to campaign cash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal court is allowing Republican U.S. Rep. Steve to access nearly $1 million in campaign funds that he collected while in Congress to use in his run for governor of New Mexico.

A U.S. district court judge on Tuesday blocked enforcement of limitations on campaign transfers from Pearce’s federal campaign account to a state one. The preliminary injunction gives Pearce access to the stockpile of campaign cash while underlying issues are litigated.

The Secretary of State’s Office has said that only $11,000 can be transferred by Pearce, based on a New Mexico law that limits campaign contributions to $5,500 in a primary election and again in the general election.

Pearce spokesman Greg Blair says the ruling affirms arguments that the transfer of funds complies with existing New Mexico law.

  • Republican Rep. Pearce running for governor in New Mexico

    SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Congressman Steve Pearce kicked off his campaign for gove…
    July 10, 2017
    9 min read
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In State/Regional News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Why some students quit college – and how they can finish

Why some students quit college – and how they can finish By TEDDY NYKIEL, NerdWallet…