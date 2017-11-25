2 Carnival ships to swap Galveston, New Orleans home ports

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line plans to swap ships between Galveston and New Orleans to increase both ports’ capacity for short-term cruises starting in 2019.

The Miami-based company says the 3,646-passenger Carnival Dream will move from New Orleans to Galveston, increasing the Texas port’s capacity for 4- and 5-day cruises by 22 percent.

At the same time, the 2,974-passenger Carnival Valor will move from Galveston to New Orleans. The cruise line said in a news release last week that will increase New Orleans’ short-term cruise capacity by 10 percent.

Carnival Dream will join Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista, which repositions to Galveston in fall 2018, and together these three ships are expected to carry nearly 650,000 passengers annually from Galveston – more than any cruise line.

Carnival Dream will launch four- and five-day cruises to Mexico year-round from Galveston beginning in May 2019, becoming the newest and largest Carnival ship to operate a short cruise program from that port and providing Texans with an exciting and convenient new vacation option.

On this route, four-day long weekend cruises depart Thursdays and visit Cozumel, while five-day voyages depart Mondays and Saturdays calling at Cozumel and Progreso or Costa Maya.

Carnival Dream recently underwent an extensive makeover that added a number of exciting food and beverage options, including Guy’s Pig and Anchor Bar-B-Que developed in tandem with Food Network star Guy Fieri, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, BlueIguana Cantina serving authentic Mexican fare and the full-service Bonsai Sushi restaurant. These complement such attractions as a WaterWorks aqua park, luxurious Cloud 9 Spa and more.

“Galveston is one of our fastest-growing and most popular homeports and we’re delighted to expand capacity on our short cruise program with Carnival Dream,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Not only is Carnival Dream our largest ship to operate short cruises it also offers guests some truly spectacular onboard features and facilities following her extensive multi-million-dollar makeover.”