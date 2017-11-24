Four Hobbs city commissioner seat and judge up for March election

Hobbs residents will be voting for four city commissioners and a municipal judge in the upcoming municipal election planned in March.

Commissioners Cynthia Calderon, District 2, and Joe Calderon, District 4, plan to run for reelection, Commissioner Don Gerth, District 6, has not officially announced running for reelection and Commissioner Garry Buie, District 5, will not run for another term.

The City Commission approved an election resolution for the City of Hobbs presented to them during Monday’s commission meeting.

Election day is planned from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 6 with five positions listed on the municipal election ballot including one commissioner from District 2 for a two-year term, commissioners from District 4, 5 and 6 for a four-year term and one municipal judge for a four year term.

“There are no questions to be submitted on the ballot,” said Jan Fletcher, city clerk.

The total operating costs for the municipal election is $23,560 for poll workers, precinct supplies, printed material, the Ballot-on-Demand Computer System and publication of legal notices.

“There are funds budgeted for this purpose,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said candidate filing day is Jan. 9 and write-in candidate filing day is Jan. 16.

“We have a candidate packet for anyone who is interested in being a candidate,” Fletcher said. “It contains information such as the charter, the forms that you need to file candidacy and there’s a district map and information where you can and cannot place the political signs.”

There will be four voting convenience centers for the municipal election and will be located at the city hall annex building, 200 E. Broadway, the Teen Center, 620 W. Alto, the Hobbs Municipal Schools Training Center, 2110 E. Sanger and the Lea County Event Center, 5101 Lovington Highway.

Absentee and early voting will be conducted at the city clerks office at city hall, 200 E. Broadway.

“Absentee voting will start on Jan. 30 and it goes all the way until March 2 so there is ample time for the voters to vote,” Fletcher said.

There was no municipal election held in 2014 due to all four candidates running unopposed. Joe Calderon, Garry Buie and John Boyd remained as commissioners for their districts and Ben Harrison served a second term as municipal judge.

Click here for a map of the Hobbs city commission districts.