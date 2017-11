A Hobbs man was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County, Texas.

Kutter W. Randolph, 20, was traveling east in a Dodge pickup on State Highway 176, about 10 miles east of Eunice, and entered a curve in the roadway. He lost control and rolled, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident took place around 4:35 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

DPS stated he was not wearing a seatbelt.