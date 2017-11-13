Two arrested on warrants for receiving stolen property

Two Hobbs residents were arrested on warrants Wednesday after an investigative traffic stop last weekend where police found about $3,000 worth of stolen property and methamphetamine.

Carlos Navarro, 23, and Christy Ramon, 37, were charged with receiving stolen property (more than $2,500, less than $20,000), a third-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony.

Navarro was previously arrested last weekend on charges of failure to appear, possessing one ounce or less of marijuana, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and concealing self on private property. Ramon was arrested on a probation violation.

Around 3:45 p.m. Nov. 5, Hobbs police responded to the Steven and Sanger intersection after a man, identified as Navarro, allegedly evaded an officer’s investigative stop. The officer reported she saw a vehicle take an “abrupt turn” after looking at her patrol car, stop at a home on North Steven and two people, Navarro and Ramon, exited and approached the home. The homeowners told police he didn’t know who the people were, according to the criminal complaint.

“(Officer) walked to the side of the house and observed Carlos concealing himself in the backyard,” a Hobbs detective wrote. “(She) advised Carlos began to crouch in an attempt to further conceal himself and peeked out at her through the crevice of the fence.”

Navarro was detained on an outstanding warrant while Ramon was placed on an arrest and hold by her probation officer. Police located Navarro after he jumped a fence at the 1200 block of North Steven.

Inside the car, Hobbs police found a white crystalline substance that weighed about six grams and tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as “multiple electronic devices, audio equipment and parts that appeared to have been hastily removed.” During the search, officers also found several other items including “rare coins and jewelry,” a camcorder, purse, tools and a box containing paperwork that belonged to a woman.

The complaint states many of those items were linked to two reported burglaries and the owners valued it at $1,000 and $2,000. More items reported taken were found in Navarro’s property at the jail, while a stolen $2 bill was found in Ramon’s possession.

New Mexico court records indidate Navarro has pending charges of unlawful use or theft of an ATM or debit card in Fifth Judicial District Court. Ramon has pending charges in district court, including trafficking a controlled substance.