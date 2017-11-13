Home Law and Courts N.M. Democrat congressional hopeful arrested for stalking
Law and Courts

N.M. Democrat congressional hopeful arrested for stalking

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on November 13, 2017
2 min read
0
1,410

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man running for the state’s southern congressional seat as a Democrat has been arrested for stalking.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports that David Alcon was arrested Friday at an Albuquerque apartment complex after authorities had been searching for him for nearly two weeks.

Santa Fe police issued a warrant for his arrest last month in connection with accusations that he sent graphic text messages to a woman he saw at a Halloween party. The woman told police that Alcon then stalked her outside her apartment.

Alcon is one of four Democrats seeking the U.S. House seat now held by Republican Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for governor.

Alcon was previously convicted of stalking a woman in 2007.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

___
Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In Law and Courts
Comments are closed.

Check Also

‘Thor’ tops ‘Daddy’s Home 2,’ ‘Orient Express’ at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The God of Thunder isn’t ready to relinquish his box office thron…