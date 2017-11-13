N.M. Democrat congressional hopeful arrested for stalking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man running for the state’s southern congressional seat as a Democrat has been arrested for stalking.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports that David Alcon was arrested Friday at an Albuquerque apartment complex after authorities had been searching for him for nearly two weeks.

Santa Fe police issued a warrant for his arrest last month in connection with accusations that he sent graphic text messages to a woman he saw at a Halloween party. The woman told police that Alcon then stalked her outside her apartment.

Alcon is one of four Democrats seeking the U.S. House seat now held by Republican Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for governor.

Alcon was previously convicted of stalking a woman in 2007.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

