Broadmoor Elementary honors veterans during a Veteran’s Day Assembly in Hobbs.
Home Uncategorized VIDEO: Veteran’s Day at Broadmoor Elementary
-
Slideshow: Veteran’s Day Parade at Lea ElementaryLea Elementary honors veterans with a Veteran’s Day Parade Friday afternoon in Lovin…
-
SLIDESHOW: Pumpkin RaceMurray Elementary fourth-grades race against one other to the finish line. The first six s…
-
SLIDESHOW: Urenco visits CoronadoFifth-graders enjoy a hands-on lesson demonstrating the scientific method Friday hosted by…
Load More Related Articles
-
New MECA Therapies building reflects growing need for servicesSeveral dozen adults and a few young children gathered at MECA Therapies in Hobbs Monday m…
-
Duo charged with stolen vehicle, burglaryThe Lea County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Wednesday evening on burglary …
-
Texas man arrested on embezzlement involving Lovington apartmentsIn the culmination of a year-long investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of…
Load More In Uncategorized
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Slideshow: Veteran’s Day Parade at Lea Elementary
Lea Elementary honors veterans with a Veteran’s Day Parade Friday afternoon in Lovin…