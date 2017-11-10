Home Local News Slideshow: Veteran’s Day Parade at Lea Elementary
Local News

Slideshow: Veteran’s Day Parade at Lea Elementary

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on November 10, 2017
58 second read
0
627

Lea Elementary honors veterans with a Veteran’s Day Parade Friday afternoon in Lovington New Mexico..

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In Local News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

VIDEO: Veteran’s Day at Broadmoor Elementary

Broadmoor Elementary honors veterans during a Veteran’s Day Assembly in Hobbs. …